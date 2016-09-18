Neighbors foil would-be thief, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he is suspected of trying to force his way through the front door of a residence in the 2000 block of South Gold.
The resident of the house, a 59-year-old woman, ran from the home screaming for help, according to Sgt. Wendell Nicholson, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department. The woman contacted her 65-year-old neighbor as she ran to his house.
The 25-year-old man then reportedly tried to enter the neighbor’s house but was prevented from doing so, Nicholson said.
The suspect then ran to his vehicle and tried to drive away, but neighbors blocked his escape. He left his car and waited until Wichita police arrived, when he was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
