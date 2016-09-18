Victim alleges women kidnapped her, cut her hair, hands

A 28-year-old Wichita woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to a Wichita police spokesman.
The arrest came shortly after 1:45 a.m. Sunday when a 30-year-old woman called 911 and told police she had been forcibly removed from her parked car at Central and Madison, according to Sgt. Wendell Nicholson.
The caller reported that the 28-year-old woman and three other females dragged her from the car and took her by force to a residence at 400 N. Green. The women then cut the 30-year old woman's hair by force and cut her hands with scissors, Nicholson said.
The women also threatened the 30-year-old woman before a 32-year-old man intervened. The victim, who refused medical treatment, was able to leave on her own.
Nicholson said the motive of the attack is unclear.
Beccy Tanner
