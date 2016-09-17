Two men rob McDonald’s in north Wichita

Two men, one of them armed with a handgun, robbed a north Wichita McDonald’s early Saturday morning.
The men walked into the McDonald’s in the 2200 block of North Amidon shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday and ordered the employees inside to get on the floor, Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said.
They then made the four employees “crawl to the back of store,” he said.
The robbers took money from the restaurant’s registers and left, driving away in a silver Chevy Avalanche, the victims told police.
Both robbers were black males, Nicholson said. The first wore all black clothing and black gloves and brandished a small, silver handgun.
The second wore gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a gray mask and pink gloves.
No injuries were reported.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
