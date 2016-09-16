Machete-wielding man shot by trooper along I-70

A man wielding a machete along I-70 in Sherman County was shot by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Friday morning, according to a statement released on Twitter by one of the agencies’ spokesman. The man is being treated by a hospital in Denver. His condition is unknown.
The statement, from Technical Trooper Tod Hileman, said highway patrol dispatchers received a call from a resident around 8:10 a.m., saying that a man holding a baseball bat or machete was standing outside of a vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes about two miles east of Edson. The trooper who took the call arrived at the scene within two minutes and found a man with a machete hiding in front of a 2014 Dodge car, the statement said.
After calling for back-up, the trooper got out of his patrol car. He was immediately confronted by the man, the statement said.
“The trooper gave several commands to the subject to drop the machete, but the subject continued to advance on him,” the highway patrol said in the statement. “The trooper then fired his weapon, striking the subject.”
The man shot was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center then flown to Denver for treatment of his injuries. His name, age and condition were not released.
Eastbound traffic on I-70 in the area was being re-routed to Old Highway 24 at Edson on Friday while authorities were at the scene. Edson is about nine miles east of Goodland in western Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, the highway patrol said. The trooper involved will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
