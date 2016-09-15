Divers search pond for human remains after fisherman hooks hair clump

Divers searching a west Wichita pond Thursday afternoon came up empty after a fisherman reported finding a mass of hair, authorities said.
The pond is near Central and Ridge Road, just east of Newport Apartments, where a 43-year-old woman was killed and decapitated in 2002. Lucille Gallegos’ head has never been found.
Douglas Belt, 54, who was sentenced to death in Gallegos’ murder, died in April at the El Dorado Correctional Facility while on death row.
At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Wichita police called fire officials “and asked if we could use our rescue team to search for an object in the pond,” Fire Marshal Brad Crisp said.
The fisherman reported that his hook had snagged a clump of hair.
But the divers did not find any human remains during their search, Crisp said.
Gallegos’ body was found in a vacant apartment where she worked as a housekeeper. She had been sexually assaulted and decapitated.
DNA evidence played a key role in Belt’s conviction. According to an Eagle article in 2007, a spot of blood on a balcony railing tied Belt to the attack on Gallegos. Tests showed both Belt’s and Gallegos’ DNA in the mix.
The Belt case took investigators six months to unravel, according to an Eagle article in 2004. They had originally suspected Gallegos’ abusive boyfriend. But the DNA testing eventually pointed to Belt.
