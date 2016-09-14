Man accused in crash that killed Starkey residents ordered to prison

The Wichita man charged with killing two Starkey Inc. residents in a drunken driving, drug-fueled crash has been ordered to serve 15 months in prison for violating his probation in a 2015 theft case.
The allegations that prompted the probation violation warrants against Bret Blevins stem from the May 6 west Wichita collision that killed Dirk MacMillan and Leonard “Dusty” Atterbery and injured four others.
That case – which charges Blevins with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, four counts of aggravated battery and one count each of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license – has not yet reached its conclusion.
But Blevins, 56, appeared before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Harold Flaigle on Wednesday morning to admit that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove he violated the probation terms he was granted after being convicted of stealing two bronze statues from Boy Scouts of America Quivira Council last September.
Two warrants – filed May 9 and May 17 – allege Blevins broke probation by committing manslaughter, aggravated battery and several traffic offenses on May 6 and then testing positive for methamphetamine and having a blood alcohol content of .124 after the crash. The amount is about 1 1/2 times of legal limit of .08 to drive in Kansas.
Police have said Blevins ran a stop sign at the intersection of Young and Newell at about 3:45 p.m. May 6 and broadsided a van carrying staff and residents of Starkey Inc., a local provider of day services, transportation and housing to people with mental disabilities.
Blevins’ admission to the probation violations is not an admission of guilt to the charges lodged in the fatal wreck.
Defense attorney Carl Maughan in court Wednesday asked Flaigle to “be fair and lenient” with Blevins in deciding whether to reinstate or revoke his probation but offered no stance on which option was preferable.
Larry Marczynski, a Sedgwick County assistant district attorney, meanwhile, asked for the prison term.
Ultimately, the judge refused to grant a second chance to Blevins and ordered he serve the underlying prison sentence of 1 year, 3 months, partly over concerns that the community’s safety would be jeopardized if Blevins went free again.
“I’ve shown about as much leniency as I possibly could” when originally granting probation when Blevins was sentenced Jan. 13, Flaigle said in court.
He added: “You were given an opportunity, in my opinion, Mr. Blevins.”
Blevins said little more than “Yes, your honor” in responses to the judge’s questions during the hearing. He wore handcuffs and ankle shackles with an orange jail jumpsuit and had eyeglasses perched atop his head. A sheriff’s deputy escorted him out of the courtroom afterward.
Blevins, who remains in jail in lieu of bond, is facing a Sept. 22 preliminary hearing on the involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and traffic charges. He has not yet had a chance to enter a not-guilty plea in the case.
MacMillan, 46, and Atterbery, 25, were killed. Two Starkey staff members and a 33-year-old Starkey resident survived but were hospitalized.
