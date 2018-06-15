Investigators trying to determine cause of deadly Ark City fire at group home

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started the deadly blaze that ripped through an Arkansas City group home for the developmentally disabled on Thursday afternoon.
A man who lived in the home, at 705 N. Sixth, died after being pulled out of the home by rescue crews, the NewsCow reported.
The home is owned by Easterseals Capper Foundation, which has adult residential programs in Shawnee, Butler and Cowley counties, according to the foundation's website.
Arkansas City Fire Chief Bobby Wolfe said one firefighter was injured and was treated and released from a local hospital.
There's no indication the fire was set intentionally, but Wolfe said investigators will use an arson dog to help determine the cause.
Information on the damage and identity of the victim are expected to be released later.
Ark City firefighters were being assisted by Winfield fire crews.
