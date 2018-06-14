You're about to see even more Wichita flags around town

There's no stopping the Wichita flag.

Together Wichita, a coalition of local businesses that includes The Wichita Eagle, announced Thursday that it has donated another 37 Wichita flags to the city. The flags will fly at every recreation center, fire station and police substation.





"What better way to celebrate Flag Day than to present flags to public places, to extend civic pride into the neighborhoods?" said Tessa Brungart, project coordinator for Together Wichita.

Last year the group donated 93 flags to the Wichita school district, which flies them alongside the national and state flags at each school building.

Wichita's flag, officially adopted on Flag Day in 1937, has never been more visible. The red-white-and-blue flag can be seen on murals, T-shirts, bumper stickers and more.

Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill that will make Wichita-flag license plates available in county tag offices by January.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced another summer travel contest, encouraging people to share photos of their Wichita flag-wear on social media for a chance to win more flag swag.

To enter, follow @WichitaFlag on Instagram, post a photo of yourself or your family or friends repping the flag, and use the hashtag #WichitaFlagSummerTravelContest.