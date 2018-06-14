St. Francis to lease former convent, expand services for foster kids, others in Wichita

With the lease of a 68,000-square-foot building, St. Francis Community Services is planning to expand its work in Wichita.
Over the next three years, the Episcopal founded organization will hire 50 staff members as programming expands at Saint Francis at The Mount. Its new facility — the former convent of the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph — will include:
- Administrative and training facilities for Saint Francis Community Services in Wichita, freeing up space in the East Harry location to provide additional client services
- Independent living for 20 youth ages 16 and older who are about to age out of foster care custody
- Independent living for teens and young adults who have already aged out of foster care
- Early Head Start and Head Start will sublease space from St. Francis, offering services for 15 newborn to 3-year-olds and for 20 3-5-year-olds, including children in foster care served by St. Francis.
- St. Francis Migration Ministries, which assists in resettlement of refugees in Wichita.
- A behavioral health program offering outpatient services
Some of those programs will begin this year. The final component will be the independent living program for teens and young adults who have already aged out of custody, scheduled to launch in 2020.
St. Francis Community Services has a five-year lease with the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph. The lease will cover the cost of utilities.
The more than 40 Sisters of St. Joseph have recently moved into a 57,000 square foot center at the south end of the property, leaving the original convent space empty.
The sisters will have the opportunity to be involved with St. Francis’s services, including volunteering in the Head Start classrooms.
This is a developing story.
