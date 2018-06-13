Local

Wichita man dies after motorcycle crash at 21st and I-135

By Jason Tidd

June 13, 2018 05:01 PM

A Wichita man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Police said Wednesday that Joseph Gunn, 39, has died from his injuries.

Gunn was taken to a hospital in critical condition after officers were called to a wreck at around 9:50 p.m. Monday at 21st North and I-135, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release.

Gunn had been riding a 2002 Suzuki GSX-R1000 west on 21st Street when his motorcycle collided with a 2009 Dodge Q15 pickup driven by a 56-year-old woman, Davidson said. The pickup's driver was turning east onto 21st from the southbound I-135 ramp when the motorcycle crashed into it, and Gunn was thrown from the motorcycle.

Davidson said Tuesday that the pickup's driver was not injured.

