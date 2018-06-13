Missing woman was last seen en route to Wichita 7 months ago

The Cowley County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 57-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since November.
Ida Sharon Willis was last seen by a friend on 11th Road north of Udall as she was en route to Wichita in November 2017, the sheriff's office said.
She was just recently reported to the sheriff's office as being missing, Sheriff David Falletti said.
Willis told a friend that she worked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. caring for an elderly couple in Wichita, the sheriff's office said.
She drives a 2005 blue Dodge Dakota with the Kansas tag 421KPZ.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cowley County Sheriff's Office at 620-221-5445 or 911.
