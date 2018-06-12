Lucas Hernandez's funeral will be open to the public on Saturday

Lucas Hernandez — the 5-year-old boy who Wichita fell in love with — will be buried at 1 p.m. Saturday.
His celebration of life will be at the WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. North and is open to the public.
The service will be open to public community leaders, law enforcement, friends and family.
"We want to offer all those who have come to love our child the opportunity to grieve and say goodbye," his funeral announcement says. "Thank you all for loving Lucas. His time on earth was short, but his impact on our lives was immeasurable."
Lucas was reported missing by his father's live-in girlfriend, Emily Glass, at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 from their home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor.
Volunteers and police searched for the boy for three months before Glass led a private investigator from North Carolina to the location in rural Harvey County where Lucas' body was found on May 24.
Glass was found dead of a reported suicide Friday.
But for months, the Wichita community and people across the country watched, waited and hoped for his safe return.
"He is Wichita's son," Sheila Medlam said the week he was found. She was part of the army of volunteers who helped with the search.
"But I think there is a whole country that has come to love him."
