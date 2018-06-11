Waste Connections switches recycling rewards programs

Waste Connections’ recycling rewards program comes to an end Monday and customers’ unredeemed points will be lost.
Waste Connections customers who participated in the Recyclebank program earned points when they recycled. Those points could then be redeemed for coupons and discounts online. Points not redeemed by 11:59 p.m. Monday will be lost, according to a Recyclebank receptionist.
Waste Connections customers who participated in the program received an email Monday notifying them that they would lose their Recyclebank points and that their accounts would be deactivated.
A “ very similar” recycling rewards program will replace Recyclebank, said Waste Connections District Manager Ryan Gatewood.
Gatewood said Waste Connections had informed customers in advance that the Recylebank program was ending and that any points they didn’t use would be lost.
“We asked everybody to use their points,” Gatewood said.
Waste Connections has partnered with Recyclebank since 2009 to offer rewards and incentives to customers that choose to recycle.
Recycling Perks — which will replace Recyclebank — has a more local focus, Gatewood said.
Recycling Perks has a “representative in the local community,” and focuses on local businesses in its rewards system.
“We had customers wanting more localized partners,” Gatewood said. So the switch was made “based on the feedback that we received from customers.”
The new program will offer rewards mostly from local businesses, according to a press release from Recycling Perks.
Customers can earn up to $25 a month in discounts for recycling, according to the release.
