Emily Glass 'chose to end her own life,' family of Lucas Hernandez says in statement

Wichita police are investigating a shooting the home where the father of Lucas Hernandez and his life-in girlfriend, Emily Glass, had lived.





Lt. Rick Moscicki said Jonathan Hernandez got to the home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor at around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman dead of a gunshot wound.

Police did not identify the woman or give an age.

Moscicki said Hernandez called 911 and has been "absolutely cooperative" in their investigation.

By 6:30 a.m., police had left the home.

Hernandez and Jamie Taylor-Orr, parents of Lucas Hernandez, released a statement Friday morning regarding the death.

"Today, Emily Glass chose to end her own life. We are deeply shocked and saddened by this turn of events. Another mother and father have lost a child. Children have lost their mother, and a family will have to grieve someone they loved. We know from experience how heartbreaking and tragic this will be for them.

"This is not the ending we would have chosen for Emily. She was the only person on this earth who could tell us what the last moments of our child's life were like. We wanted answers and we still want justice. Our hope is that the truth will still come out, that there will be answers to the many questions we have.

"Please keep Emily's family in your thoughts and prayers, along with ours. None of us wanted or expected all this loss and devastation that has come to pass. Give both of our families' time to process this unexpected death."

Lucas Hernandez, 5, was reported missing by Glass, 27, on Feb. 17. At the time, she told police that Lucas went missing from his bedroom while she was taking an afternoon nap. Police said they didn’t believe Lucas left on his own and that there was no sign he was abducted.

On May 24, Emily Glass led a private investigator to Lucas' body, which was found underneath a rural Harvey County bridge, police said.

She was booked into jail on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and obstruction but was released from jail on May 30 after District Attorney Marc Bennett announced he would not be filing charges in the boy's death that day.

Once a person is booked into jail on suspicion of a crime, as Glass was, they must be released from jail within a limited amount of time if they don’t get charged.

The private investigator, David Mashburn, of North Carolina, later released recordings of his time with Glass to the "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" podcast. In them, Glass cries and says she doesn't want to go to jail.

"I can't do jail. I can't!" she sobs on the recording.

Later, Jonathan Hernandez told Grace that he didn't suspect Glass knew where the Lucas was. At the time of the initial 911 report, Hernandez said he believed Glass' account that Lucas went missing while she slept.

"I am quite a bit in disbelief that this is even possible," he says later in the interview. "I never, not one time, thought that she would've had any knowledge of his disappearance of where he would be. That just makes me even more shocked. It's not an easy thing to be able to process."