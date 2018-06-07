Assets frozen for Wichita builder accused of running Ponzi scheme

A Sedgwick County judge has frozen the assets of a Wichita contractor who is accused of diverting investors' money from building projects to buy himself a house, a muscle car and furniture.
The court order by Judge Jeffrey Goering temporarily places Kansas Securities Commissioner John Wine in charge of the assets of Harris Custom Projects and its owner, Jesse Harris.
The judge also ordered that the company's business records be preserved as potential evidence.
The court filings say Harris used his investors' money to pay $200,000 toward a $500,000 home in Sedgwick and planned to pay off the balance this month.
The records also say he spent $15,687 on a 2011 Dodge Challenger sports car and $10,000 on furnishings for his home.
Reached by phone, Harris would not comment Thursday.
Securities investigators say Harris raised about $5.5 million in funds from investors , supposedly to buy concrete for his contracting business.
About $2 million came in through online money services PayPal and Square.
Harris spent much of the money on himself and on payments to his early investors, the securities office alleges.
"Such activity is the hallmark of a Ponzi scheme — a fraudulent scheme where money taken from later investors is paid to earlier investors to create the false appearance that the scheme is generating returns," said the court petition.
Wine had already barred Harris from soliciting new investment funds in February.
Harris' assets will remain frozen at least until a hearing scheduled for June 19.
The securities office expects to start returning money to investors after that, spokesman Bob Hanson said in a statement.
The securities office "anticipates that in the coming weeks and months a process will be established by the court for persons having claims against Harris and Harris Custom Projects, LLC," the statement said.
Comments