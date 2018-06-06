Commissioner Dennis accuses another commissioner of improperly negotiating with a property owner
Commission Chairman David Dennis accused an unnamed commissioner — later revealed to be Jim Howell — of improperly negotiating with a property owner who is trying to sell his office building to the county.
Commissioners Jim Howell and Richard Ranzau had accuse commissioners David Dennis, Michael O'Donnell and David Unruh of pulling a behind-the-scenes move to put part of the plan in motion without telling them.
Tanganyika Wildlife Park has built an enclosure for their new sloth "Chewbacca" that they acquired a couple of months ago. You can view the sloth through a window, or buy a behind-the-scenes experiences where you can feed and touch the animal.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner speaks about the sentencing of Steven Johnson on murder and manslaughter charges after the DUI crash that killed Jessica, Jaydon and Leah Thompson in a video posted to his Twitter account on June 1, 2018.
Lt. Chris Halloran, the Rangemaster in the Wichita police Training Bureau, told the Citizen Review Board that police shoot to eliminate the threat, not to kill, and Hollywood movies "make it look glamorous to shoot bad guys."
Emily Glass led a private investigator to the body of her missing stepson, Lucas Hernandez, last week. District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Wednesday that no charges are currently being filed in the case and Glass was released from jail.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the body recovered Thursday evening in Harvey county may well be that of missing 5 year old Lucas Hernandez. Ramsay said he body was found after a call from a private investigator had located the body.