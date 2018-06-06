Commissioner Dennis accuses another commissioner of improperly negotiating with a property owner

Commission Chairman David Dennis accused an unnamed commissioner — later revealed to be Jim Howell — of improperly negotiating with a property owner who is trying to sell his office building to the county.
Dion Lefler
DA makes announcement in Lucas Hernandez case

Crime & Courts

DA makes announcement in Lucas Hernandez case

No charges will be filed Wednesday in the death of Lucas Hernandez, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. Bennett said investigators are continuing to follow newly developed leads and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations.