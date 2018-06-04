Wondering where to find assistance in Wichita? Now help is just a text away

Need help finding housing, food assistance or counseling? Now you can text the United Way of the Great Plains for information.
Text 898211 with your ZIP code.
The service will text back a reply asking for further information on what you need. A Wichita-based operator will then provide information — such as addresses, hours of operation and phone numbers — on agencies that may be useful for your situation.
"More and more people are using texting as their primary means of communicating, so we're expecting this new service to be popular," said Delane Butler, vice president of marketing for United Way of the Plains.
Another advantage of the service is that users will have an automatic record of the information they get from 211 operators in texts, rather than having to write down information while on the phone.
The service will use the same database and operators as the 211 option by phone. Butler said the operators are trained to help people make connections based on fuzzy details.
"If a person is just asking for help for their grandmother for example, they can dig into that and find out a few more details about what the person is looking for and find some service that's going to be most useful for them," Butler said.
Operators from Wichita's 211 center handle calls and texts for the entire state, with the exception of a few counties in the Kansas City area.
The round-the-clock 211 service provides information on and access to services such as emergency shelter organizations, health care, utility assistance, food assistance and counseling, among others. Nonprofit and governmental agencies are cataloged in the database.
