Traveling on Rock Road by McConnell? Expect delays starting Saturday

Count on traffic delays if you travel through McConnell Air Force Base's main gate or on the stretch of Rock Road next to the gate starting Saturday.
Members of the 22nd Security Forces Squadron and the 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron will work with Olgoonik Diversified Services to install retractable barriers at the main gate at Kansas Street and Rock Road.
Work should take three weeks, and traffic is expected to back up onto Rock Road during peak travel times, according to a release from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing public affairs office. 2nd Lt. Daniel de la Fe said the base has plans to help ease traffic on Rock Road if the work has an excessive impact on the community. He said he could not provide specifics for security reasons.
"Whenever the base traffic is coming onto the base or leaving the base, you’re going to have a lot of problems because their three lanes are going to be cut down to one," said Lt. Tim Myers, spokesman for the Sedgewick County Sheriff's Office. Myers said the base contacted the sheriff's office to help spread the word and lessen the delays.
The final-denial barriers are retractable barriers intended to stop unauthorized people and vehicles from entering the base.
In the meanwhile, the base asks personnel to use the western entrance on George Washington Boulevard to help mitigate backups. During non-peak hours, normal traffic is expected at the gate.
Following the installation of the barriers, work will begin on the base's west gate at George Washington Boulevard with a similar timeline for completion. That closure should not affect traffic as much, de la Fe said.
