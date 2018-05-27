Man dies after girlfriend's son punches him in self-defense, Wichita police say

A 45-year-old man is dead after he and his girlfriend's son got into an argument on Saturday night, Wichita police said in a written statement.
At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1900 block of S. Santa Fe. Emergency Medical Services arrived first and found the man unconscious.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, Officer Charley Davidson said in the release.
The man's 46-year-old girlfriend told police that her boyfriend had gotten into an argument with her 23-year-old son, the release states. She said her boyfriend tried to strike her son with his fist.
In defense, her son punched the man once in the head, Davidson said. The man then lost consciousness.
Police have since learned that a pre-existing medical condition may have contributed to the man's death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his death, Davidson said.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
