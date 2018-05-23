Here are 42 places where kids eat free this summer — no questions asked

Most Wichita-area students have begun their summer break, but many school cafeterias, churches and other sites will continue to serve meals to hungry children.
Forty-one sites around Wichita and one in Derby will offer free lunches as part of an annual summer food program run by school districts and paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In Wichita the free breakfast, lunch and snack program began this week and runs through July at most locations. The Derby site — Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison — begins serving June 4.
Free meals are available to all children 18 years old and younger, not just students who receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year. No reservations are required, and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out.
In Derby, any adult accompanying a child also can eat free, thanks to a grant from the Derby Community Foundation.
Some sites will offer meals throughout the length of the program, while others will offer meals only periodically during the coming months. Some will offer both breakfast and lunch.
Three sites — Evergreen Recreation Center, Isley Traditional Magnet and Colvin Elementary School — will offer an afternoon snack each weekday beginning May 29.
Here are this year's locations and meal times. The program is offered weekdays unless otherwise specified. All locations will be closed May 28 and July 4.
Central Wichita
- YMCA Downtown Branch, 402 N. Market: lunch, 11 a.m.-noon, May 29-Aug. 3
Northwest Wichita
- Benton Elementary, 338 S. Woodchuck Lane: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 21-Aug. 3
- Black Traditional Magnet School, 1045 High: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m., May 21-July 27
- Cloud Elementary, 1212 W. 25th St. North: lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 29-July 25
- Dodge Literacy Magnet School, 4801 W. Second St.: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m., May 29-July 27
- Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N. Arkansas: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon, May 29-July 27
- Evergreen Park Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; snack, 4-4:30 p.m., May 29-Aug. 2
- Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet, 1243 N. Market: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon, May 21-July 27
- Levy Special Education Center, 400 N. Woodchuck: breakfast, 8-9:45 a.m.; lunch, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 4-July 19 (closed Fridays)
- McCollom Elementary, 1201 Waddington: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon, May 29-July 27
- Orchard Recreation Center, 4808 W. Ninth St.: breakfast, 8:15-8:45 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:45 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Peterson Elementary, 9710 W. Central: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m., lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m., May 29-July 27
- Riverside Elementary, 1001 Porter: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m., lunch, noon-12:30 p.m., May 30-July 27
- West Douglas Park (outdoor location), 3201 W. Douglas: lunch, 12:30-1:15 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
Northeast Wichita
- Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2750 E. 18th St.: lunch, 11-11:30 a.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Boys & Girls Club Opportunity Drive, 2400 N. Opportunity Drive: breakfast, 8-9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Chisholm Trail Elementary, 6015 Independence (Park City): breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., May 21-Aug. 3
- College Hill Elementary, 211 N. Clifton: breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 29-July 27
- Edgemoor Recreation Center, 5815 E. Ninth St.: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Holy Savior Catholic Academy, 4640 E. 15th St.: breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 11-July 20
- Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary, 5256 N. Woodlawn (Bel Aire): lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.; snack, 3:30-3:45 p.m., May 21-July 27
- Jackson Elementary, 2717 N. Woodlawn: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:45 p.m., May 29-July 27
- Little Early Childhood Center, 1613 Piatt: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-noon, June 4-July 19 (closed Fridays)
- Minneha Elementary, 701 N. Webb: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 21-July 27
- New Life Church, 5221 E. Elm: breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m., May 29-July 27
- Price-Harris Elementary, 706 N. Armour: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m., May 21-July 27
- St. Mark Church of God in Christ, 1018 N. Dellrose: lunch, noon-12:45 p.m., June 4-July 27
- St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine: breakfast, 8-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 4-July 27
Southwest Wichita
- Enders Elementary, 3030 S. Osage: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m., May 21-Aug. 3
- Enterprise Elementary, 3605 S. Gold: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 21-Aug. 3
- Linwood Recreation Center, 1901 S. Kansas: breakfast, 8:15-8:45 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:45 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- O.J. Watson Park (outdoor location), 3022 S. McLean Blvd.: lunch, 11-11:45 a.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 2635 S. Pattie: breakfast, 7:30-8 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m., July 9-27
- Woodman Elementary, 2500 Hiram: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., May 29-July 20
- YMCA South Branch, 3405 S. Meridian: lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
Southeast Wichita
- Boston Recreation Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Boys & Girls Club Oaklawn, 4900 S. Clifton: breakfast, 8-9 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Colvin Elementary, 2820 S. Roosevelt: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.; snack, 4-4:30 p.m., May 29-Aug. 3
- Griffith Elementary, 1802 S. Bluff: breakfast, 8-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., May 21-Aug. 3
- New Hope Christian Church, 1400 S. George Washington: lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 29-July 27
- Seltzer Elementary, 11660 E. Lincoln: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m., May 29-July 27
Derby
- Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison: lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 4-July 27. On Wednesdays during story time with Derby Parents as Teachers, every family will get a free book. At 12:45 p.m. Thursdays, free education projects with Sedgwick County Extension.
