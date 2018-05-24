Here are events to honor veterans on Memorial Day weekend 2018

Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Kansas and across the nation as people pause to remember veterans who sacrificed their lives.
There will be flyovers, flags, grave decorations and speeches. Here are some planned observances in Kansas and the Wichita area this weekend:
Wichita
Saturday
Grave Decoration, 8 a.m. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Wichita asks for volunteers to help decorate graves with small American flags at Highland and Maple Grove cemeteries. The same volunteers are also needed to pick up the flags on Monday afternoon. Those interested in volunteering can call Commander Dan Fryman at 925-864-4959 or Senior Vice Commander Bob Hernandez at 316-806-2866.
Monday
Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, 11 a.m. — Pastor Byron Barrientez, of 47th Street Church of Christ, is the featured speaker. Music is presented by Pastor George Skramstad, of Central Community Church, and Carol McDonald. The Tornado Alley Young Marines, American Legion Riders and the VFW will assist with the ceremony.
Lakeview Cemetery and Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St., 10 a.m. – Guest speaker is Chief Master Sgt. Leon O. Calloway from McConnell Air Force Base. The Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will do a flyover.
Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery, 11800 W. Kellogg, 11 a.m. — Guest speakers include Congressman Ron Estes, Mayor Jeff Longwell, Col. Joshua M. Olson from McConnell Air Force Base and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Susan Helms, who is also a former NASA astronaut. Events include a flyover by the Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.
Veterans Memorial Park, 339 N. Veterans Parkway, 8 a.m. — Retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Todd Schroeder is the featured speaker. He participated in the Casualty Notification Team and supervised many military burials in the Wichita area while assigned to the active duty staff at Wichita's U.S. Marine Reserve Center.
Botanica, 701 Amidon, 2 p.m. — The gardens are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 2 p.m. concert on the Terrace by the Delano Wind Ensemble. Special guests include Admiral Windwagon Smith and the McConnell AFB Honor Guard.
Topeka
Monday
Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th and Fairlawn, 11 a.m. — Ceremony includes a Massing of the Colors, with two color guards from the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. Featured speaker is Chief Master Sgt. Troy Abel, superintendent, Mission Support Group, 190th Air Refueling Wing.
Lerado
Sunday
Lerado Cemetery, Lerado and Pretty Prairie in Reno County, 10 a.m. — Featured speaker is Lt. Col. Trent Shepherd of the Kansas National Guard. Music starts at 10 a.m. with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Closings
Monday
The following City of Wichita facilities and operations will be closed in observance of Memorial Day: City Hall, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation Centers, Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX administrative offices, Transit administrative offices, CityArts, Wichita Art Museum, Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, WATER Center and Environmental Health.
There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line service.
OJ Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with rides open from noon to 8 p.m. Riverside Tennis Center and City of Wichita Golf Courses are open regular hours.
