Your kid can get a free bike on Saturday (and any day after) thanks to this group

A Wichita group dedicated to promoting biking and walking is giving away 20 free kids bikes on Saturday.

But even if you don't show up in time to snag one, you can still get one. Bike Walk Wichita has a downtown building full of donated bikes, which its volunteers lovingly rehab and prepare for new owners. Anyone can have one.

"Anybody who wants a bike, we'll give them a bike," said Kim Neufeld, the group's volunteer executive director.

First, details on Saturday: Bike Walk Wichita will be participating in an event at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd, called Play Healthy ICT. It's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the group will have about 20 bikes to give away on a first-come, first-served basis. Every kid who get a free bike at the event also will get a free helmet. The event also will include safety demos, sports activities, healthy snacks and some lessons on living tobacco-free.

The free bikes the group gives away are intended for kids under 17. Anyone older than that also can get a free bike through the group's "Earn-A-Bike" program. They agree to volunteer with the group for 15 hours and in return they can pick out a bike, a lock and a helmet.

Saturday's giveaway will be the group's fourth this year, Neufeld said, and in that time, they've given away more than 100 bikes.

But you don't have to take your kid to a giveaway event to get a bike.

Bike Walk Wichita has its own space behind The Anchor at 131 S. Laura where it stores the hundreds of bikes people have donated and its volunteers have rehabbed. Its open from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The group also will accept donations of unneeded bikes during those times.

"We are always looking," Neufeld said. "We will take anything. Even if it's rusty and used beyond repair, we will break it down and use the parts for art out in the community."

Bike Walk Wichita started in 2010 and became a nonprofit in 2013. In addition to providing bikes, it advocates for bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks and provides education. For more information, call 316-530-2990





