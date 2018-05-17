What you need to know to participate in Wichita's annual Neighborhood Night Out

If you're planning a block party to mark Wichita's annual Neighborhood Night Out, you can register it now.
Registration will encourage first responders such as police officers and firefighters to stop by your party to talk about community issues and answer questions, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. City officials also will be making rounds.
The annual city-wide neighborhood gathering is set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 this year.
The event is meant to promote neighborhood safety and combat crime by encouraging neighbors to meet one another and the police and firefighters who serve their areas of town. It used to be called National Night Out and Celebrate Safe Communities.
This year, the city will waive park fees for groups who want to have their party in a neighborhood park, according to an event post on the Wichita Police Department's Facebook page. The city will also provide street barricades to groups at no charge while they last, the post says.
The city, however, does not provide funding for the parties.
Registering your party is free and can be done at www.wichita.gov/nno. There are also information on the site on how to plan a block party and a form for street closures.
The event is "neighbors working together to keep the community safe," Davidson said.
For more information, call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4165.
