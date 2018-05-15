Sheriff's sergeant saw two kids in a car crashed in a Wichita creek, so he jumped in

A Sedgwick County sheriff's sergeant was running an errand at around lunchtime Tuesday when he saved two women and two children from a car that had crashed into a Wichita creek.
Sgt. Clayton Barth was on his way to Southeast High School driving near Lincoln and Oliver streets when he saw people running across the street, he said in a video posted to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
"It didn't look right," Barth said.
As he drove closer, he saw a car crashed into a creek behind Parklane Shopping Center.
"With all the rain, the water's raised up, and the car is about halfway underwater, about up to the door," Barth said.
He saw there were people inside, pulled over, turned on his emergency lights and ran down the embankment. He tried to talk to a woman inside, but she couldn't speak English very well, the post said.
When Barth saw there were children in the back seat, "He immediately emptied out his pockets and jumped into the water to help them," the post said.
He waded through waist-deep water to the car, where he got the driver's door and a back door open, Barth said. He picked up one of the children, who was about 2 or 3 years old, and a woman in the car handed him the other.
With two children in his arms, Barth waded back to the embankment, where he said he handed them to people who had been mowing grass. He then helped both women out of the car before other first responders made it to the scene.
There were no injuries, Barth said.
