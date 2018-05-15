Watch baby leopards cuddle and play at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

A baby clouded leopard and a baby amur leopard cuddle and play at the Tanganyika Wildlife park. The amur leopard was born April 19 and the clouded leopard was born March 28, at the park.
Tanganyika Wildlife Park Candi Bolden
Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.