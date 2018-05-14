Strong storms could batter Wichita's afternoon commute

The afternoon commute could be stormy for Wichita and other stretches of southern Kansas, forecasters say.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for 34 counties in southern and eastern Kansas. The watch includes the Wichita metropolitan area.
"Our main threats will be winds and hail," said Thomas Baughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
The strongest storms could produce hail the size of golf balls and winds of 60 mph to 70 mph. The Storm Prediction Center did not completely rule out the possibility of a tornado in the Wichita and Kansas City areas, however.
Storms are expected to fire up by about 3 p.m. or a little later, Baughan said.
Comments