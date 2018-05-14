Here's how evictions in Wichita compare to evictions nationwide

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.
Delano's Diner shared videos of two incidents of women stealing from waitresses in their restaurant. On April 30, 2018, a woman stole a server's purse and on May 10, another woman asked a server for a glass of water then took her money pouch.
YouTube celebrity and LGBTQ activist Tyler Oakley speaks a town hall meeting in Cheney, Kansas Thursday to support local gay high school senior Aaron Mounts and his efforts to lessen homophobia in his rural community.
Two-year-old Tony Bunn talks about being hungry in a family video provided by his grandfather Zak Woolheater. Woolheater tried to save his grandson after seeing bruises on his body in October. The boy died over the weekend of blunt force trauma.
Zak Woolheater — speaking personally Tuesday about what he sees as a Wichita-area child abuse crisis — recalled noticing bruises and marks on his grandson Tony’s head and body in October. Woolheater tried to save his 2-year-old grandson from abuse.
Wichita Public Schools along with WSU Tech and Textron Aviation announces it will start the state's first aviation technical education pathway. Through the program students will work towards potential jobs in the aviation industry.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who had been openly critical of fellow commissioner Michael O'Donnell during public meetings, reacts to the news that O'Donnell has been indicted in federal court on bank and wire fraud charges.