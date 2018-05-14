Here's how evictions in Wichita compare to evictions nationwide

The eviction rate in Wichita surpassed the national average. Here is how often evictions occur in Wichita.
Candi Bolden
Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Crime & Courts

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.