Earthquake rattles Hutchinson area

An earthquake struck Reno County southwest of Hutchinson Saturday night, rattling nerves if not causing extensive damage.
The quake struck at 9:17 p.m. four miles southwest of Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was three miles deep.
"It was like someone hit the house," Hutchinson resident Levi Julian posted on Facebook.
Initially measured at 3.1, the earthquake was later downgraded to a 2.8 by the USGS.
Residents as far away as Stockton to the north and Newton to the east reported feeling the earthquake in the minutes following the event.
