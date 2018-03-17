Stunning loss for Virginia means free pizza for Wichita

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED," Little Caesars is giving away free pizza to everyone in America on April 2.
The pizza restaurant tweeted they would offer the deal if a number 16 seed beat a number 1 seed.
And then the University of Maryland, Baltimore County made it happen. Shortly after their win over Virginia, Little Caesars sent another tweet, holding true to their word.
The 4-slice pepperoni pizza and drink will be available on April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. Read the fine details: It's one box per family.
Grab your free box from any of these Wichita locations:
- 4100 E. Harry
- 2046 W. 21st
- 2548 S. Seneca
- 601 N. West
- 6410 E. Central
- 3570 N Woodlawn
Thank you, UMBC.
