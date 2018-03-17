After No. 16 UMBC’s historic upset of No. 1 Virginia, there were no answers from Kyle Guy (left) and the Cavaliers – only tears.
After No. 16 UMBC's historic upset of No. 1 Virginia, there were no answers from Kyle Guy (left) and the Cavaliers – only tears. John McDonnell The Washington Post

Stunning loss for Virginia means free pizza for Wichita

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

March 17, 2018 12:35 PM

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED," Little Caesars is giving away free pizza to everyone in America on April 2.

The pizza restaurant tweeted they would offer the deal if a number 16 seed beat a number 1 seed.

And then the University of Maryland, Baltimore County made it happen. Shortly after their win over Virginia, Little Caesars sent another tweet, holding true to their word.

The 4-slice pepperoni pizza and drink will be available on April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. Read the fine details: It's one box per family.

Grab your free box from any of these Wichita locations:

  • 4100 E. Harry

  • 2046 W. 21st

  • 2548 S. Seneca

  • 601 N. West

  • 6410 E. Central

  • 3570 N Woodlawn

Thank you, UMBC.

