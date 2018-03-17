Man critically injured after collision with WPD officer, report says

A 71-year-old man was critically injured in a crash after colliding with a Wichita police officer Friday night.
The wreck happened at around 10:45 p.m.
The officer was responding to a burglary in progress at a business near Central and Washington, police said. He was driving southbound on Broadway approaching Pine Street at a high rate of speed, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
At the same time, a truck driven by a 71-year-old man was westbound on Pine crossing Broadway.
Never miss a local story.
The vehicles collided in the intersection.
The driver of the truck, Donald S. Clark of Bel Aire, was thrown through the front windshield, the report says. The officer, identified on the report as Samuel Dugo, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The Wichita Police Department asked the Kansas Highway Patrol investigate the crash, Officer Charley Davidson said in an email.
Comments