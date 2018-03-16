The most famous people at NCAA tournament games in Wichita on Thursday were...

Before you get too excited, there were no actors or singers in the crowd cheering on KU, Michigan, Houston or any other teams playing in NCAA tournament games in Wichita on Thursday.

But the stands, sidelines and media room were peppered with some pretty recognizable faces, mostly famous former professional and college athletes and coaches.

Here are some of the notable people who were spotted in the stands and on the sidelines of of the NCAA games played in Wichita on Thursday.

Elvin Hayes, former NBA player: Several basketball fans were stopping Hayes in the arena on Thursday, asking him to pose for pictures with them. Hayes, whose alma mater is Houston, has worked as a radio analyst for the school. He played in the NBA from 1968 to 1984, when he retired from the Houston Rockets, and he still lives in the Houston area.

Terry Mills, former NBA player: Terry Mills, a former NBA star who also was a member of the Michigan Wolverines 1989 NCAA Championship team, was also in the arena on Thursday. He now does radio announcing for the school's radio network. His NBA career lasted from 1990 to 2001, and he played for the Denver Nuggets, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

David Wells, former MLB pitcher: Several fans saw former MLB pitcher David Wells in the stands on Thursday, and it appeared he was cheering for San Diego State. He played for a number of teams during his career, which spanned from 1987 to 2007, including the San Diego Padres in 2004. He now lives in San Diego.

Steve Fisher, former college coach: The San Diego Aztecs' former coach, Steve Fisher, also was in the arena crowd on Thursday. He's best known for coaching the University of Michigan to a national title in 1989.

Wayne Simien, former KU player: This former KU basketball star, who played from 2001 to 2005 and went on to play for the Miami Heat from 2005-2007, was seen behind the KU bench during the game on Thursday and also was milling around backstage at the arena. Simien was on the Miami Heat team that won the NBA championship in 2006 and was the Big 12 Player of the year in 2005. KU retired his jersey, No. 23, in 2011.

Alonzo Jamison, former KU player: Jamison was a forward for KU from 1988 to 1992, and he was in attendance at Thursday's game. Jamison was a member of the 1991 NCAA Tournament team that made it to the National Championship game but lost to Duke. Four years ago, Jamison was suffering from end-stage kidney disease when Wichitan Shekinah Bailey, a friend of Jamison's wife, donated one of his kidneys to him.

Greg Gurley, former KU player: It's no big shock that former KU player Greg Gurley was in the arena on Thursday. He works as an assistant athletics director at KU now and has also been a KU men's basketball radio broadcaster. Gurley, who played at KU from 1992 to 1995 and was on the 1993 Final Four team, was spotted giving his former teammate Alonzo Jamison a hug in the backstage areas of the arena on Thursday.

Steve Lavin, former UCLA coach, current CBS broadcaster: Lavin is one of the two announcers CBS assigned to the Wichita tournament rounds and is providing commentary for the games. He also was a college coach, heading the programs at UCLA and St. John's.

Brad Nessler, CBS sports broadcaster: Nessler is a longtime sports broadcaster who has spent his 38-year career calling college football, NBA and college basketball games. He's part of the CBS crew doing play-by-play in Wichita.

Also spotted in Thursday's crowd: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a KU graduate, was seen milling about the sidelines before the KU game. And former KU star Perry Ellis' parents, Wichitans Fonda and Will, also were in the crowd.