KDOT crews save cat found in hole, reunite it with family

A little gray cat missing a month from its home in Andover was rescued by KDOT crews earlier this month, just as they were about to fill the cat's hiding spot with concrete.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, members of the Wichita East Subarea crew were working on the bridge at Kansas 96 and Rock Road. They were about to fill a hole with concrete when they heard meows — or as KDOT put it, when they, "heard the plea for help."
Equipment Operator Senior Ryan Hunter reached into the hole and pulled out the cat.
Supervisor Ted Coleman called Wichita Animal Control and kept the cat for the weekend before taking it to the Wichita Animal Shelter. Employees there were able to scan the cat for a microchip and found that he was reported missing a month earlier.
The cat was found 12 miles away from its home, KDOT said.
This isn't the first time Coleman has helped a fellow furry friend.
"He once crossed four lanes of I-135 to rescue a dog that had been lost for several days," KDOT's blog says.
