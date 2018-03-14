Derby company selling T-shirts to raise money for Lucas Hernandez

Derby-based Twister Tees is selling $15 T-shirts to raise the reward amount being offered for information leading to the finding of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

Lucas has been missing for nearly a month and Wichita police on Tuesday closed their tip line, saying fewer tips were coming in.

The Twister Tees T-Shirt says "Locate Lucas" with the number for Crime Stoppers, 316-267-2111.

"We are raising money to help Crime Stoppers of Wichita & Sedgwick County fund a reward that leads to finding Lucas Hernandez or tips that lead to the arrest of those responsible for his disappearance," the company's website says.

Out of the $15 price, $12 of it will go to Crime Stoppers. Twister Tees is deducting the cost of the shirt only. As of Wednesday, the company has raised $72.

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother at her house in the 600 block of South Edgemoor on Feb. 17. Police searched the neighborhood that night and at least five parks over the next two weeks, including Chisholm Creek, Dr. Glen Day, Harrison, Cottonwood and Chapin parks.

More than 100 law enforcement officers used horses, dogs and drones to look for Lucas. Police conducted organized grid searches, and divers searched bodies of water in a second search of Chisholm Creek Park.

On March 3, a bake sale organized by residents raised $823. The money was donated to the Wichita Crime Commission for the same purpose.

The T-Shirt can be purchased at twistertees.com/product/locate-lucas/.