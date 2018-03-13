Coach and leader Victor Boydo taught life skills and soccer passion in Kansas

Besides family, there were two things Victor Boydo truly believed in: soccer and work.
A native of Peru, he attended games, coached, managed and taught a strict discipline when it came to soccer.
“I started playing soccer for him when I was 5 or 6 years old,” said Jon Reyes, who has since become a soccer coach himself. “I learned not only soccer but about daily life, anywhere from being organized and being professional but also about being presentable. He always kept a clean house and he was always focused whether on the field or at home. He was all about bettering everybody else.”
Mr. Boydo, president of the Kansas Soccer Association, vice president of the Kansas Youth Soccer Association and president of the Sedgwick County Soccer Association, died Saturday from complications with cancer.
Funeral services are pending.
A moment of silence was offered before 2 p.m. soccer games on Sunday in Wichita.
“Thousands of people were touched by him, all the way from Kansas City to Liberal,” said Mary Emanuel, marketing director of the Sedgwick County Soccer Association. “People know him from Hays to Salina and everywhere. He has impacted so many people.”
Mr. Boydo was born Feb. 22, 1948 in Lima, Peru, according to his daughter, Candice Boydo Brown.
Growing up, he attended a boarding school.
“At age 18, he decided to come to America to make something for himself,” Boydo Brown said. “With nobody here, he took the leap and came here to attend school at WSU. He believed school was something he needed to do in order to make himself a success.”
It was difficult, at first. He struggled with the language. He worked hard to speak English without an accent.
“He came here in the 1960s for the opportunity,” Boydo Brown said. “Not being white in Kansas then was not an easy thing.”
For more than four decades, Mr. Boydo worked as a computer IT director.
In his spare time, he lived for soccer.
“In Peru, the national sport is soccer,” Boydo Brown said. “They are very big on soccer. And this was an exciting year. This is the first year Peru has made it to the World Cup in 34 years and he was so excited to see Peru get the opportunity to go.”
His four children all played soccer and when they grew up, he kept attending games and relished watching his grandchildren play.
“There were two places you could find my dad — work and soccer fields,” Boydo Brown said. “In both, he always made sure he was the first in the door and the last to leave. He never had any reason not to be working — even when he was diagnosed with cancer. He worked this past Friday even though he died on Saturday. My dad believed in hard work and it was the only way to get anything you wanted.”
Along the way, he also taught valuable life lessons.
Be at the game 30 minutes before —arrive any later and you’re late, Reyes said.
Make yourself presentable.
Show up everytime.
“The best thing my dad taught me was that me and my brothers can do anything, no matter what,” Boydo Brown said. “He always made sure we knew that.”
Mr. Boydo is survived by his children, Charles Boydo, Christian Boydo, Candice Boydo-Brown, Derek Boydo; his 11 grandchildren; his mother, Teresa Leon; siblings Nelly Boydo-Boggs, Alberto Tapia, Gabriela Alvarez, Teresa Garvey, Giovanna Leon; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
