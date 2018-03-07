Lawrence, Wichita rank high for college basketball fans. Kansas City? Not so much.

Wichita and Lawrence are great cities for college basketball fans, but Kansas City has some of the least-engaged fans, according to a new ranking of U.S. cities.
Lawrence is the second-best city in the country for college basketball fans, according to a WalletHub study published Tuesday. It's also tied for the most engaged fans.
Some of the least engaged fans are in Kansas City, Mo., the study said. Kansas City has the fourth-least engaged fans and overall ranks 220th of the 289 cities with at least one Division 1 team.
Wichita ranks 125th overall, but ranks as the second-best city based off it's team's performance, the study said. Manhattan ranks 194th overall.
Never miss a local story.
WalletHub, a personal finance company, creates several lists and rankings based off data. Nine weighted metrics were used to rank best cities for college basketball fans using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, ESPN, NCAA.org and each team's website.
The number of teams in a city, number of championships and regular season titles, number of hall of fame coaches and how many total coaches in the last decade, minimum season ticket price and stadium capacity joined team performance and fan engagement to determine the rankings.
Lawrence ranked high and Kansas City low in engagement, measured using Twitter followers and Facebook likes per capita. But the rankings appear to only factor in teams with their home city.
That means that Lawrence benefits from a smaller population and outside social media engagement for Kansas basketball from Wichita and Kansas City. Those cities then struggle in the rankings after their larger populations are put against social media followings for Wichita State and the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
Kansas City isn't even the best city in Missouri for basketball fans, according to the study. Springfield ranks 211st, Cape Girardeau 224th, Columbia 244th and St. Louis 257th.
Lawrence did tie for the worst in one category: Kansas fans have to pay among the highest minimum season ticket prices.
Chapel Hill, N.C., ranked first overall in the study.
If you disagree with the conclusions, WalletHub wants you to let them know why in the comments section of their post.
The rankings come as college basketball enters the postseason. Kansas City hosts the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday through Saturday. Wichita will host first and second round play of the NCAA Tournament starting next week at Intrust Bank Arena.
A second WalletHub study said Wichita can expect a $10 million economic impact from the tournament.
Comments