One year later, fires burn again in Ashland. Residents say they are ready

SHARE COPY LINK A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland at noon Monday and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland at noon Monday and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle