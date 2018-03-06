One year later, fires burn again in Ashland. Residents say they are ready

When smoke started to billow on the horizon of Ashland on Monday, Teddi Sue Osborn launched into the senior living center’s emergency procedures.
It was nearly one year since wildfires had burned 85 percent of Clark County, killing thousands of cattle and destroying 21 homes.
Because of that fire, Osborn and others at the Ashland Health Center knew what to do. Residents gathered in the living room with small bags of belongings as staff began to coordinate an evacuation plan.
Local emergency management has also learned from last year’s fires, said Millie Fudge, emergency manager for Clark County.
"Every incident makes you better prepared, but it’s a really tough way for you to learn," Fudge said.
Monday’s fire, which broke out about five miles west of Ashland, burned 1,500 to 2,000 acres before it was contained.
This year, response was much faster, Fudge said.
Fighting the fire
The fire sirens went off shortly before noon because to a vehicle fire west of town. The pickup was engulfed by flames by the time the fire departments arrived.
The three area fire departments were called quickly, as was aid from Ford, Comanche and Meade counties and Harper and Beaver counties in Oklahoma.
Last year, about 23 fires had broken out across Kansas, spreading resources thin.
Fighting grass fires is different every time, said David Redger, Ashland fire chief.
On Monday, Fudge quickly received permission from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management to call in helicopters from Oklahoma. While the Kansas department also has aircraft, they were stationed in Salina and would have taken twice as long to arrive. The helicopters from Oklahoma Forestry Services arrived within one to two hours and dumped water on the fire at least 22 times, Fudge said.
Last year, the fire started on Monday, and aircraft didn’t arrive until Wednesday.
Last year, she learned to contact the state as soon as possible and to ask for help, Fudge said.
"It has brought us together. It has proven to many that we can survive as a group, not individually, but we can survive," Fudge said. "God was there. He was in it all the time."
Bernie Smith, Englewood fire chief, said the fire departments had a lot of help in a hurry. Something that was different this year was the community, he said. People worked together to move cattle away from the fire and brought firefighters water.
"People are very aware of the danger," Smith said. "Everybody’s paying more attention watching for fires."
Preparing for evacuation
At the Ashland Health Center, they began to follow their fire plan around noon. That involved calling area hospitals and nursing homes to see who had enough beds for the 16 residents and a few acute care patients and arranging to borrow buses. If they evacuated, they had plans to split residents between Coldwater, Pratt, Greensburg and Meade.
They made sure medications were ready to head to the right place.
Last year, communication was an issue, Osborn said. While the senior living center had a procedure, they didn’t have a step-by-step list of who should complete what tasks. Now, they have cell phones for staff members and that step-by-step plan. Last year, there wasn’t enough staff in each van. This year, they quickly called extra staff.
Getting the alert to evacuate is "the scariest thing you ever hear," Osborn said.
On Monday, they finally received the all clear after about two hours of waiting.
"We did better this year because we were planning," Osborn said. "Before we had to actually do anything we were ready."
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
