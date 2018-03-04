Mayor Clair Donnelly, 82, died on Saturday, March 3.
Mayor Clair Donnelly, 82, died on Saturday, March 3. The City of Maize Courtesy photo
Mayor Clair Donnelly, 82, died on Saturday, March 3. The City of Maize Courtesy photo

Local

Maize Mayor Clair Donnelly dies at 82

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

March 04, 2018 10:00 AM

The mayor of Maize died on Saturday evening, according to a Facebook post from the City of Maize, Kansas.

Mayor Clair Donnelly, 82, was also a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, according to the post.

“He gave unselfishly as a volunteer to many different organizations and to the city of Maize,” a spokesperson with the city wrote on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The city asks that you keep the Donnelly family in your prayers.

“Clair was a wonderful man, mentor and boss who brought dignity to the Office of Mayor and was an inspiration to us all,” the spokesperson posted. “Godspeed our friend. His footprints in Maize will be forever imprinted on our City.”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita will have extra officers patrolling for DUIs Saturday

View More Video