Maize Mayor Clair Donnelly dies at 82

The mayor of Maize died on Saturday evening, according to a Facebook post from the City of Maize, Kansas.
Mayor Clair Donnelly, 82, was also a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, according to the post.
“He gave unselfishly as a volunteer to many different organizations and to the city of Maize,” a spokesperson with the city wrote on Facebook.
The city asks that you keep the Donnelly family in your prayers.
“Clair was a wonderful man, mentor and boss who brought dignity to the Office of Mayor and was an inspiration to us all,” the spokesperson posted. “Godspeed our friend. His footprints in Maize will be forever imprinted on our City.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
