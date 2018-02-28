Five piglets and a lamb were born at the Sedgwick County Zoo last week.
Spring babies born at the Sedgwick County Zoo – and there are more on the way

By Kaitlyn Alanis

February 28, 2018 11:20 AM

The Sedgwick County Zoo said it is time to prepare for cuteness when entering the zoo’s Children’s Farm.

And the cuteness won’t stop with these six spring farm babies.

Jennica King, a spokewoman with Sedgwick County Zoo, said this is just the first wave of babies in the Children’s Farm.

She said the zoo expects to have a few more waves of baby goats and sheep throughout the spring season.

The zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd., is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer. Those summer hours start March 1.

For more information, visit www.scz.org.

Zookeepers make a special effort when it comes to making sure the baby animals are well cared for. Rich SuggThe Kansas City Star

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

