Spring babies born at the Sedgwick County Zoo – and there are more on the way

The Sedgwick County Zoo said it is time to prepare for cuteness when entering the zoo’s Children’s Farm.
Five piglets and a lamb were born at the zoo last week.
And the cuteness won’t stop with these six spring farm babies.
Jennica King, a spokewoman with Sedgwick County Zoo, said this is just the first wave of babies in the Children’s Farm.
She said the zoo expects to have a few more waves of baby goats and sheep throughout the spring season.
The zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd., is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer. Those summer hours start March 1.
For more information, visit www.scz.org.
