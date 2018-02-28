Is Wichita the ‘underdog’ of Kansas? This travel site thinks so

Everyone loves a good underdog story.
You know the one – like when your high school basketball team had little chance of winning, then took home the trophy.
But this time, the “underdog” is Wichita.
Or maybe it’s just the most underrated city in Kansas.
Thrillist Travel sought out the most underrated city in all 50 states and complied a list describing each of the 50 underdog cities.
“Here, America, are your underdogs. Learn them well — they’re going to make you happy, once you inevitably go to every one of ‘em.”
In Kansas, Thrillist recognized that “The biggest city in Kansas (Wichita) sees little of the spotlight that shines on brawnier, Missourier Kansas City.”
This shouldn’t be a surprise to loyal Wichitans.
Earlier this year, a travel blogger called Wichita one of the “best-kept secrets of the Midwest” — a secret that won’t last long if underdog Wichita continues to receive national attention.
Then, Business Insider named Wichita the most exciting city in Kansas.
It might not be long before the underdog of Kansas becomes the big dog.
“You can sense (Wichita’s) rough-and-tumble cowboy history winking at today’s style-conscious happy-hour revelers,” wrote Thrillist writer Bruce Northam, who also mentioned Wichita’s museums, live-music hangouts, bars, urban art and festivals.
As for the underdog city in Kansas’ neighboring states? Thrillist named Springfield the underdog in Missouri, Bueno Vista in Colorado, Tulsa in Oklahoma and Alliance in Nebraska.
To read Thrillist’s complete list of underrated cities, visit https://www.thrillist.com/travel/nation/most-underrated-city-to-visit-every-state.
Kaitlyn Alanis
