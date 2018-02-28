Thrillist said Wichita is the most underrated city in Kansas.
Thrillist said Wichita is the most underrated city in Kansas. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Thrillist said Wichita is the most underrated city in Kansas. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Local

Is Wichita the ‘underdog’ of Kansas? This travel site thinks so

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 28, 2018 10:11 AM

Everyone loves a good underdog story.

You know the one – like when your high school basketball team had little chance of winning, then took home the trophy.

But this time, the “underdog” is Wichita.

Or maybe it’s just the most underrated city in Kansas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thrillist Travel sought out the most underrated city in all 50 states and complied a list describing each of the 50 underdog cities.

“Here, America, are your underdogs. Learn them well — they’re going to make you happy, once you inevitably go to every one of ‘em.”

In Kansas, Thrillist recognized that “The biggest city in Kansas (Wichita) sees little of the spotlight that shines on brawnier, Missourier Kansas City.”

This shouldn’t be a surprise to loyal Wichitans.

Earlier this year, a travel blogger called Wichita one of the “best-kept secrets of the Midwest” — a secret that won’t last long if underdog Wichita continues to receive national attention.

Then, Business Insider named Wichita the most exciting city in Kansas.

It might not be long before the underdog of Kansas becomes the big dog.

“You can sense (Wichita’s) rough-and-tumble cowboy history winking at today’s style-conscious happy-hour revelers,” wrote Thrillist writer Bruce Northam, who also mentioned Wichita’s museums, live-music hangouts, bars, urban art and festivals.

As for the underdog city in Kansas’ neighboring states? Thrillist named Springfield the underdog in Missouri, Bueno Vista in Colorado, Tulsa in Oklahoma and Alliance in Nebraska.

To read Thrillist’s complete list of underrated cities, visit https://www.thrillist.com/travel/nation/most-underrated-city-to-visit-every-state.

More Videos

Can't get a Shamrock Shake? Here's how to make your own green mint milkshake 0:53

Can't get a Shamrock Shake? Here's how to make your own green mint milkshake

Pause
E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Friends continue search for missing Lucas Hernandez 1:11

Friends continue search for missing Lucas Hernandez

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:33

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 2:45

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe

Playing the musical saw 1:41

Playing the musical saw

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 4:54

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:58

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets

Go behind the scenes and see where the stars hang out backstage at Intrust Bank Arena. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Can't get a Shamrock Shake? Here's how to make your own green mint milkshake 0:53

Can't get a Shamrock Shake? Here's how to make your own green mint milkshake

Pause
E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Friends continue search for missing Lucas Hernandez 1:11

Friends continue search for missing Lucas Hernandez

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:33

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 2:45

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe

Playing the musical saw 1:41

Playing the musical saw

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 4:54

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:58

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets

Can't get a Shamrock Shake? Here's how to make your own green mint milkshake

View More Video