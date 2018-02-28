Kansas is in the Top 10 for something about our cars. And it’s not good

Well, at least we’re Top 10 in something.
Kansans on average pay the ninth highest property taxes in the nation on their cars, according to a new survey by the financial Web site WalletHub.com.
“That’s interesting,” said state Sen Mike Petersen, R-Wichita, who chairs the Senate Transportation Commitee and is a member of the Assessment and Taxation Committee. “I knew we’re high. I didn’t realize we were that high.”
“We’re usually Top 10 lately in all the bad stuff,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita.
The survey found Kansans pay about $495 a year in property tax on a $24,000 car, an effective tax rate of 2.06 percent.
That puts us between state No. 10 New Hampshire, $432, and 1.8 percent; and No. 8 Massachusetts, $540 and 2.25 percent.
It’s not the kind of ranking you brag about.
“We should be doing better than that,” Ward said.
Kansans own about $3.4 billion worth of cars and pay about $385 million a year in property taxes on them, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Ward said he checked with Legislative Research and there hasn’t been a substantive change in the car tax since the 1990s, when the state stopped taking a share for schools and standardized the method for valuing vehicles for tax purposes.
While Ward and Petersen both said the car property tax is too high, they said changing it would be a daunting task, because each county, city and a multitude of other local governmental bodies sets the rates car owners pay.
But Petersen said he will share Kansas’ ranking on car taxes with his colleagues on the tax committee. “It definitely ought to be looked at,” he said.
There was a 24-way tie for the lowest car property taxes in America. That’s how many states don’t charge any property taxes on vehicles.
Kansas taxes cars three ways: You pay sales tax when you buy a car, you pay an annual registration fee, and you pay property tax each year on the calculated value of the car.
The state with the highest car property tax is also the state with the least space to drive around in – Rhode Island.
Folks there pay $1,144 a year in car property tax, a whopping 4.77 percent rate.
The WalletHub survey was based on a $24,000 car because that’s the current selling price of the nation’s best-selling automobile, the Toyota Camry LE four-door sedan.
