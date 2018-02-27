What’s with all the gunfire in Derby?

There’s going to be a lot of gunfire in Derby this week, but it’s not because of a crime wave.
Derby police officers will be conducting firearms training Tuesday through Thursday nights, meaning there will be numerous gunshots in the southwest part of town. City officials sent out a tweet to warn residents of the pending training.
Derby PD officers will be conducting firearms training for the next three evenings (Tues, Wed & Thur) between 6pm-10pm. You may hear several gunshots in the SW side of town.— City of Derby (@derbyks) February 27, 2018
Residents can expect to hear the gunfire between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. each of the next three nights, officials said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
