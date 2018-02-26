Here’s how to get a free stack of IHOP pancakes on National Pancake Day

What’s better than a short stack of pancakes at IHOP?
A free short stack of pancakes at IHOP.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, all guests can receive a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes at any IHOP restaurant.
There are five IHOP restaurants in Wichita where guests can take advantage of IHOP’s 13th annual National Pancake Day: 11855 E. Kellogg, 3204 N. Maize, 3505 N. Rock, 4870 S. Washington and 515 S. Ridge.
In exchange for some free pancakes, IHOP and Via Christi Health ask that guests leave a donation of any size to help sick and injured kids at Via Christi hospitals and clinics.
All donations made in central and western Kansas IHOP restaurants will go to children being cared for at Via Christi Health’s hospitals and clinics in Wichita.
IHOP hopes to raise $5 million on National Pancake Day.
For more information, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
