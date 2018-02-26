A garage door along Douglas painted with the Wichita Flag.
Local

Need another reason to love Wichita? It’s the most exciting city in Kansas, site says

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 26, 2018 09:04 AM

Earlier this year, a travel blogger called Wichita one of the “best-kept secrets of the Midwest.”

That secret won’t last long if Wichita continues to fare well in nationwide studies.

In a new study that sought out the most exciting and boring cities in each state, Business Insider named Wichita the most exciting city in Kansas.

To complete the study, the financial and business news website only considered the metropolitan areas of each state.

The website used data from the Census Bureau's 2015 County Business Patterns to pick the metro areas with the highest and lowest counts of businesses including breweries, art dealers and museums to determine what metro areas are most exciting and boring.

That is why it should come to no surprise that bigger cities tended to rank as the most exciting cities.

As for the most boring city in Kansas? That would be Manhattan, according to Business Insider.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

