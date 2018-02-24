Mulvane teenager with special needs faces eviction

Afflicted with cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder, David Elam has endured countless struggles in his young life.
But now the 17-year-old Mulvane boy is facing a new battle: He’s about to lose the only home he’s ever known, his mother says, unless she can raise the money to buy it.
The home belongs to David’s grandfather, who needs money now that he’s moved into an assisted living facility. His mother, Lisa Jacques Elam, has until the end of March to come up with an estimated $75,000 to avoid being evicted.
“It’s a tough situation,” Lisa Elam said.
They’ve lived in the house for 16 years, modifying it to accommodate David’s needs. Her father is 89, Elam said, and “if he needs the money, by all means I want to make sure he gets it.
“But there’s got to be a way he can get his money and we don’t lose the house in the process.”
Elam’s father could not be reached for comment. Her brother did not want to be interviewed but confirmed their father is selling his two houses to raise money for his care.
David is scheduled to undergo a major operation in March to straighten his spine and take pressure off of his hips. It will be his third major operation, his mother said, and each one has been taken a lot out of him.
“It’s pretty scary,” Elam said of the surgery. “The doctor said, ‘There’s no way that David’s not in pain all the time.’ It’s heartbreaking.”
His father died in 2001. Lisa Jacques Elam worked for a while, but David began having frequent seizures and she eventually had to quit her jobs to take care of him.
They squeak by on Social Security death benefits, she said, which is why being able to stay in the house owned by David’s grandfather is so important.
David uses a walker to get around, as well as a modified bicycle. But he’s never let his struggles get him down. His smiles and enthusiasm have drawn support around Mulvane.
When a storm destroyed a backyard pool David used as part of his physical therapy, residents raised money to help replace it. They’re rallying to his aid again.
Since the eviction order was delivered three weeks ago, a variety of donations and fundraisers have accumulated $16,000 toward buying the house. More events are scheduled in the coming weeks.
Two different events will be held March 10 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be a soup dinner featuring chili and potato soups, along with cinnamon rolls and a bake sale. A hot dog dinner with a cheesecake bar will get under way at 5:30 p.m., with musical entertainment later in the evening.
A silent auction will go on all day at the church. A bierock casserole dinner has been scheduled for April 7 at a local restaurant.
A YouCaring page has been created to collect donations, and people can learn more at the Facebook page Saving David’s House.
But more needs to be done, Elam says.
“People in this town love David,” Elam said. “They will do anything for David.
“David, he just has way about him and people respond to that.”
Family friend Teresa Coppola said people are drawn to David because he “just emanates this inner joy.”
Whether he’s recovering from an epileptic seizure or recuperating from surgery, “no matter what he’s going through, he’s still smiling,” Coppola said. “He’s resilient and so kindhearted and so open.”
Despite his physical limitations, David has been able to attend Mulvane High School, something his mother said has been a blessing for both him and his fellow students.
David and a few other students “have been instrumental in teaching this generation how to be around kids with special needs,” Elam said. “Yes, they are different, but they are all the same.”
On one recent day, Elam said, David was coming down the hall with his walker between classes “and he was really, really excited.”
The teacher and students in a history class stepped out into the hallway “and started cheering him on,” Elam said.
That moment touched her, she said, and reflected the connection David has with his schoolmates.
“I even got texts from kids about how much fun it is to have David up there,” she said. “They get excited because he gets so excited. David is truly loved.”
That will all be lost if they have to move, she said.
“It’s going to pull David from everything he’s ever known,” she said. “I just can’t do that. David’s been through enough already.”
If the Elams have to move, Coppola said, they may well have to leave Mulvane. That would be devastating for David, she said, and for the town as well.
“There’s already so much ugly in the world,” Coppola said. “We need his goodness. We need his smile. We can’t lose him.
“We need him as much as he needs his home.”
