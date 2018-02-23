Wichita veterinarian, a Tuskegee Airman, was role model and teacher for many

Born in 1926, Dr. Donald Jackson Sr. grew up surrounded by black role models.
They inspired him to become a black professional with his own business, to join the Tuskegee Airmen and later in life to act as a role model for others, his children said.
Dr. Jackson, a Wichita veterinarian and an airman, died Wednesday. Family members say he’ll be remembered as someone with strong values, a desire to learn and an optimism for the future.
His children say he didn’t speak often about being a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the all-black unit of World War II pilots, navigators, bombardiers and mechanics. Perhaps it was hard to speak about, said Patrice Jackson, his eldest daughter.
“That whole time was also a hard time, just because of how blacks were accepted. He’d go fight in this war, but then you come home and don’t have any rights at all,” Patrice said. “But it also was an opportunity that gave him a lot of advantages that he had. He was able to go to college.”
A pivotal moment in Jackson’s life came when black airmen spoke at his school, telling him he could become a pilot, said Stuart Jackson, the third of Jackson’s six children.
When he graduated from Charles Sumner High School in Kansas City in 1944 at the height of World War II, Jackson went through basic training and then was sent to Tuskegee, where he graduated at the close of the war. Afterward, he was granted extended leave to attend college.
“It’s incredible what any of our forefathers and foremothers went through to achieve the results they had,” Patrice said. “It paved the path for all of us.”
The Tuskegee Airmen, whose exploits remained unsung for half a century, were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
Always learning
Even at 91, Jackson was always learning.
He had earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree in 1951 from Kansas State University, then eventually opened an animal practice in Wichita. He ran his All Pets Clinic in Wichita from 1957 until his retirement in 2001.
The degree wasn’t enough for him, though. Until his death, he continued taking classes at Wichita State University on everything from geology to meteorology to economics to astronomy.
He especially loved learning about the outdoors, the land and the weather, Stuart said. He also enjoyed history and believed you needed to consider both the past and the present when looking toward the future.
“We each take up what the prior generation has learned and build on it,” Stuart said. “Without taking on what prior generations have learned, it’s hard to move forward.”
That meant passing on knowledge was essential. Jackson loved to teach, tutoring high school students in algebra and leading Boy Scouts on camping trips.
Don Jackson, Jr., another of Jackson’s children, remembers his father making sure he knew about good budgeting: always to budget 80 percent of what he earned and leave the other 20 percent to charity and savings.
“I have never forgotten that,” Don said. “He was very dedicated to work and worked hard. At the same time, he would play hard.”
Donald Kramer, a friend who knew Jackson for more than 40 years, remembers the Oz Bicycle Club sitting around one winter trying to figure out what to do. Jackson mentioned cross country skiing, and it wasn’t long before Jackson was teaching members of the group how to ski in Colorado.
Jackson was a patient teacher and friendly to everyone, Kramer said, “just a regular guy.”
The horizon
A 2005 Wichita Eagle article tells of Jackson speaking at a ceremony for an exhibit honoring black veterans at the Museum of World Treasures in Old Town.
The African Americans who stood up to fight in World War II did it because “they saw over the horizon,” Jackson said at the time.
That was an example of her father’s positivity in life, Patrice said.
“(He was) just an incredible man,” she said. “Everybody could live by those values and the world would really be a greater place.”
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at University United Methodist Church, 2220 North Yale. Jackson’s cremated remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people donate to two of Jackson’s passions: the Boy Scouts of America, Quivira Council or the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas.
