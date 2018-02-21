UPDATE: Winter storm cancels Thursday classes in Wichita area

Thousands of students in the Wichita metro area are getting a day off from school thanks to the latest wave of wintry weather.
Wichita, Maize, Valley Center, Hutchinson, Cheney, Douglass and Andover public schools all will be closed on Thursday due to the icy conditions glazing the region. Classes were also called off at Wichita’s Catholic high schools, Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mount Carmel.
Butler County Community College and the Renwick school district in western Sedgwick County have also called off classes for Thursday.
More cancellations are possible across the area as the winter storm persists through the night. Crashes and slide-offs were being reported late Wednesday night, particularly on elevated areas.
“Maize Road is a complete sheet of ice right now,” one Wichita police officer reported via the scanner shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Due to the weather conditions, classes in the Wichita Public Schools will be cancelled for Thursday, February 22. We will make a decision regarding evening activities on Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/u2RifxLsHa— WichitaPublicSchools (@WichitaUSD259) February 22, 2018
Weather officials are urging motorists to be cautious during the morning commute, with streets already slick in the city and across the area.
There will be NO SCHOOL for Andover USD 385 students tomorrow - Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 - due to inclement weather, including expected snow and ice accumulation.— Andover USD 385 (@AndoverSchools) February 22, 2018
Wichita Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals on Thursday. Clients are advised to eat emergency meals. Service is expected to resume on Friday.
