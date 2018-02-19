More Videos

Local

Search for missing 5-year-old boy moves to Grove Park

By Tim Potter And Kaitlyn Alanis

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 19, 2018 01:37 PM

Wichita police are still searching for Lucas Hernandez, a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday, officer Charley Davidson said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

During the conference, Davidson said he could not provide any details about the investigation. He did confirm that officers searched Chisholm Creek Park, and the officers will now be searching Grove Park.

No arrests have been made.

Lucas was reported lost at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmom said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom prior to her showering and falling asleep.

Since then, officers and canine units have searched both his home and neighborhood with no luck. More than a dozen Wichita police cars lined the streets of the neighborhood where Lucas was reported missing and officers were seen going door to door questioning residents in the case.

Sunday evening, police officers turned their attention to the Chisholm Creek Park. About a dozen police cars, a canine unit and a Red Cross van were parked near the entrance to the park off of Oliver.

Two police cars were outside the home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor on Monday morning. In addition to a continued search at Chisholm Creek Park, about a dozen officers had gathered Monday morning at a park north of Chisholm Creek along K-96.

Also Monday morning, police vehicles and horse trailers were parked outside Great Plains Nature Center at Chisholm Creek Park, near 29th and Oliver. Police blocked entrances to the park.

Davidson said police have found no evidence that points toward an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert had not been activated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is assisting the Wichita Police Department with the investigation. The Emergency Action Command Center has also been activated.

Lucas was born Dec. 12, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.

Two relatives of the boy told The Eagle on Sunday that they had concerns about Lucas’ welfare in the past. Sally Rasmussen, a great-aunt of Lucas, said she contacted the Kansas Department for Children and Families last spring. The other relative, Jeannie Houchin, a great-grandmother of the boy, said the Kansas child protection agency confirmed it was investigating. A Department for Children and Families spokeswoman couldn’t be reached Sunday.

Court records show that Lucas lives with his father.

Lucas is enrolled at Beech Elementary School.

If you have any information on Lucas or his whereabouts, the department asks that you call the tip line at 316-383-4661. Davidson said many have reached out willing to help search, but he said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster.

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

