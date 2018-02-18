Kansas chemist arrested by ICE gets glimpse of family through jail window

After nearly of a month of being shuffled around the country through the U.S. immigration enforcement system, Syed Ahmed Jamal finally saw his family again Sunday — through a window in the Platte County jail.
Jamal, the Kansas chemist whose arrest and pending deportation has captured worldwide attention, had expected a visit with his family Sunday.
He’s been in custody at the jail since he narrowly avoided deportation Monday, and he had not seen his family since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him in the front yard of his family’s home in Lawrence on Jan. 24.
But his wife, their three U.S.-born children, and his brother arrived too late for their scheduled 1 p.m. visit. They did not know they were supposed to arrive thirty minutes early, and jail officials said the visit could not take place. The family had to settle for waving at Jamal through a window while he met with his attorney.
Jamal’s wife, Angela Zaynaub Chowdhury, has tracked Jamal’s movements from one detention center to another since his arrest.
In the weeks since, Jamal has been moved from Missouri to Texas and then was nearly deported to Bangladesh. Once he was in custody at the local jail, it was possible for Chowdhury to schedule a visit with him. But the family didn’t get the full visit they hoped for.
The closest the family could get was to wave at Jamal through a set of windows inside the jail while he met with his attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford.
Jamal’s tearful wife and three children bunched against a jail door window to get a glimpse of him through the two windows and hallway separating them. Jamal, wearing orange and white striped jail clothes was allowed to meet with this atttorney in the nearest interview room to the secured door where his family stood.
The family waved and cried. Jamal’s youngest child, 7-year-old Fareed, pushed his forehead against the glass. When they stepped away, he was taken into the arms of his older brother, 14-year-old Taseen.
Jamal, 55, has been held at the jail since the Board of Immigration Appeals granted him a stay of removal Monday. The stay came just in time for him: authorities in Hawaii took him off of a plane headed for Bangladesh and returned him to the U.S. while his case works through the system.
A bill introduced in Congress would provide legal cover for both the husband and wife, but their future remains uncertain.
Jamal entered the United States in 1987 with a student visa to attend Rockhurst University. Fifteen years later he returned to Bangladesh on orders of voluntary departure.
He came back to America a few months later with Chowdhury, and her visa was tied to his. Jamal’s H-1B work visa, issued to highly skilled arrivals, allowed the scientist to work four years at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
When he pursued a doctorate in molecular biology at the University of Kansas, he overstayed his student visa. That put Chowdhury’s status in jeopardy as well.
The couple’s oldest child is 14 and their youngest is 7.
Jamal’s attorneys have been asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release Jamal to his wife and children pending further legal proceedings to address their legal status.
