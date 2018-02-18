Wichita police continue to search for 5-year-old boy missing since Saturday

The Wichita Police Department is still seeking the public’s help in finding a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday evening in southeast Wichita.
Police said they received a call at about 6:15 p.m. to report Lucas Hernandez was lost in the 600 block of south Edgemoor. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old step mom said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom prior to her showering and falling asleep.
Officers and canine units have searched both his home and neighborhood with no luck, Officer Charley Davidson said.
He said police have found no evidence that points toward an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert has not been activated.
Never miss a local story.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is assisting the Wichita Police Department with the investigation. The Emergency Action Command Center has also been activated.
Lucas was born Dec. 12, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4-feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.
A teacher with Beech Elementary School in Wichita posted on Facebook that Lucas is one of her students.
“Please pray for the safe return of the 5 year old that went missing (Saturday),” she wrote. “He is one of my students and a very sweet little boy. Please Please pray for him and his family. My heart is so heavy right now.”
If you have any information on Lucas or his whereabouts, the department asks that you call 316-383-4661. Davidson said many have reached out willing to help search, but he said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Lucas and Lucas’ family,” Davidson said.
If anyone has any information on this case please call 316-383-4661. pic.twitter.com/J3ekgJfDEb— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 18, 2018
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments