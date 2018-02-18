Wichita police continue to search for 5-year-old boy missing since Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:12 The Wichita Police Department needs help to find missing 5-year-old boy Pause 0:31 Raw video: Scene of KCK shooting that killed 1, injured 7 0:43 Woman killed while stopped for funeral procession 1:02 Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:52 How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:41 Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:22 Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 0:40 Watch cheetah cubs explore outside for the first time 0:48 See why this break-in failed 4:49 Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you have any information on Lucas Hernandez or his whereabouts, the WPD asks that you call 316-383-4661. Officer Charley Davidson said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster on social media. Wichita Police Department

If you have any information on Lucas Hernandez or his whereabouts, the WPD asks that you call 316-383-4661. Officer Charley Davidson said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster on social media. Wichita Police Department