Threats on social media prompted officials at Wichita North to cancel Friday’s pep assembly.
Threats on social media prompted officials at Wichita North to cancel Friday’s pep assembly. Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle File photo
Threats on social media prompted officials at Wichita North to cancel Friday’s pep assembly. Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle File photo

Local

Threats of violence cancel North High’s pep assembly

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 15, 2018 09:31 PM

Wichita North’s pep assembly on Friday has been canceled due to “fears” triggered by threats of violence spread through social media, a district official confirmed Thursday night.

“There was no credible evidence of any threat,” Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for USD 259, said in an e-mail response to questions.

Classes at North will be held as scheduled, she said.

Thursday’s decision came a week after a threat found on a bathroom stall convinced school officials to increase security and police presence at North the following day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

View More Video