Threats of violence cancel North High’s pep assembly

Wichita North’s pep assembly on Friday has been canceled due to “fears” triggered by threats of violence spread through social media, a district official confirmed Thursday night.
“There was no credible evidence of any threat,” Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for USD 259, said in an e-mail response to questions.
Classes at North will be held as scheduled, she said.
Thursday’s decision came a week after a threat found on a bathroom stall convinced school officials to increase security and police presence at North the following day.
Never miss a local story.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments